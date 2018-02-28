Collaboration to upskill Ireland’s biopharma workforce

Emerson is providing automation software and systems valued at USD 1 million (approximately €820,000) to Ireland’s National Institute of Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) to help train next-generation workers on the latest technologies designed to optimise pharmaceutical production.

The collaboration will bring a widely used automation platform in the biopharmaceutical industry, Emerson’s DeltaV distributed control system, to NIBRT’s Dublin facility to prepare students for automation technologies at the forefront of manufacturing digitisation.

Emerson’s collaboration with NIBRT follows a 2016 NIBRT study of the biopharma manufacturing industry that found more than half of respondents have a high degree of difficulty recruiting and developing bioprocess engineers.



“NIBRT is leading the way in helping Ireland, its universities, and Europe meet the demand for the skilled biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce the industry needs,” said Mike Train, executive president of Emerson Automation Solutions. “This collaboration reinforces our commitment to support global workforce education, as well as the bioprocessing industry.”



The planned Emerson Room at the NIBRT facility will simulate an innovative bioprocessing environment and feature a fully operational DeltaV system to provide real-life training in a safe environment.