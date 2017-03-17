Accelerating the path to patients for new medicines

Emerson introduces DeltaV Discovery, an automation solution for research and discovery laboratories that accelerates new product introduction for life sciences manufacturers.

Life sciences enterprises can streamline their product lifecycle by integrating DeltaV Discovery as a common platform earlier, enabling more efficient development activity and accurate technology transfer from laboratory through production-scale operations.

Life sciences enterprises must bring safe, cost-effective drugs and therapies to patients quickly.

Emerson delivers automation strategies that support rapid innovation in the fast-changing and competitive healthcare market.

DeltaV Discovery expands these capabilities by providing automation technology earlier in the development cycle to support research and discovery activities.

DeltaV Discovery is a technology component of Emerson’s Operational Certainty™ programme designed to help industrial companies achieve top performance.

“With a $2.6B average cost to develop a commercially viable drug over a 10-plus year development period, companies must find ways to more efficiently scale up to commercial operations and reduce the time-consuming process of technology transfer,” says John Nita, vice president, life sciences, Emerson Automation Solutions. “DeltaV Discovery is vital in helping our life sciences customers ensure the work done in the research stage translates to a successfully operating production facility in the fastest possible time at the lowest possible cost.”

DeltaV Discovery delivers the capabilities of the DeltaV Distributed Control System (DCS) - already used widely for large-scale manufacturing - in a less complex and more compact size.

This is convenient for research laboratories where a smaller footprint and easy automation integration are important.

The smaller form factor and easier integration make it possible for the same automation application already used in production-scale operations to also be used in the product development pipeline.

DeltaV Discovery has a smaller footprint because it does not require physical hardware controllers or I/O cards. Automation strategies and I/O processing are all executed in a compact workstation. DeltaV Discovery interfaces to lab-scale equipment via multiple Ethernet protocols including OPC, Modbus/TCP, and Ethernet/IP.

Even with the smaller size, DeltaV Discovery delivers powerful capabilities - including batch management and integrated historians - not commonly found in a laboratory automation platform. DeltaV Discovery facilitates data integrity, 21 CFR part 11, and ISA-88 standards for batch execution and history collection. It also delivers alarms, events, and advanced batch data integration to the user in a single workstation. DeltaV Discovery delivers automation and compliance capabilities of commercial manufacturing to the lab.