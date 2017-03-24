subscribe
Suppliers Database Subscribe Events
 

Variable focus motorised beam expanders

24th March 2017

Posted By Paul Boughton


An off-axis reflective beam expander greatly reduces the blind zone of LIDAR systems and therefore often offers the best solution to this problem.

In LIDAR systems, such as Doppler Wind LIDAR, the wavefront performance of the beam expander is very important for the LIDAR efficiency.

Variable focus motorised beam expanders from Optical Surfaces incorporate off-axis mirrors which provide an unobstructed output and highly efficient transmission.

The reflective design of these beam expanders is achromatic and with aluminium coatings they can operate from UV to far IR without adjustment.

Not only do Optical Surfaces beam expanders offer unmatched performance but they are also portable and can be used without the need for internal re-alignment - an important consideration in a LIDAR system.


Tags: 
LIDAR systems
Doppler Wind LIDAR
Variable focus motorised beam expanders
Optical Surfaces


Related Stories: 
Precision etalon plates for Fabry Perot-interferometers
Aspheric parabolic mirrors


Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close