An off-axis reflective beam expander greatly reduces the blind zone of LIDAR systems and therefore often offers the best solution to this problem.

In LIDAR systems, such as Doppler Wind LIDAR, the wavefront performance of the beam expander is very important for the LIDAR efficiency.

Variable focus motorised beam expanders from Optical Surfaces incorporate off-axis mirrors which provide an unobstructed output and highly efficient transmission.

The reflective design of these beam expanders is achromatic and with aluminium coatings they can operate from UV to far IR without adjustment.

Not only do Optical Surfaces beam expanders offer unmatched performance but they are also portable and can be used without the need for internal re-alignment - an important consideration in a LIDAR system.