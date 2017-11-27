Vapour permeability measurement tool

Versaperm has launched a mass spectrometer version of its successful vapour permeability measurement system that works across every gas or group of gasses. This is important as vapour permeability issues cost several billion pounds every year for the UK alone.

The permeability of materials controls a huge number of safety-critical and everyday characteristics. These include everything from the contamination of drugs to the shelf life of food and from rust to seals, membranes, electronic and mechanical failures, print and paper quality and even how comfortable sports clothes are to wear.

The Versaperm equipment can control a wide range of parameters from temperature (-80 to over +1,000C), pressure, environment and partial pressure/humidity. Sensitivity and accuracy depend on the vapour and materials but are typically in the PPM (Parts Per Million) range, with PPB (Parts Per Billion) for some materials. Results are precise and highly repeatable.

The equipment can measure the permeability for flat materials, formed components, complete finished products and enclosures. It can measure several samples at a time and offers a simple to use automated control panel with a large touch-screen interface. The equipment needs very little re-calibration and requires, at most, minimal training.

As well as designing, manufacturing and supplying the equipment to laboratories, including standards laboratories around the world, Versaperm also offers a laboratory testing service and consultancy services.