Temperature baths for reference resistors

31st May 2017

Posted By Paul Boughton


The Kambic temperature calibration baths available, from CiK Solutions, are metrological instruments with exceptional performance. They guarantee the utmost temperature stability and an extraordinary temperature uniformity.

These specialised baths are suitable for maintaining or calibrating the properties of reference resistors. Equally, other temperature transmitters, systems and sensors in all shapes and sizes can also be checked and calibrated.

The exceptional precision is achieved through a sophisticated two-cylinder system with a uniform vertical flow throughout the tank, combined with a finely balanced high-performance microprocessor control loop.

Two different sizes are available; the temperature range for both is +5˚C bis +60˚C.

An extensive range of accessories such as connectors, adapters and mounting hardware ensures easy handling.


Tags: 
baths
Reference Resistors
Calibration Baths
CiK Solutions


