'Student proof ' evaporator

BioChromato reports on the enthusiastic uptake of its Smart Evaporator C1 in academic teaching and research laboratories around the world.

Designed to be highly reliable and easy to use, the evaporatpr is an affordably priced benchtop system proven to safely and efficiently concentrate or dry single samples directly from both tube and vials. Chikako Yokosawa at BioChromato commented: "With over 1250 Smart Evaporator units installed in labs around the world we have experienced a particularly strong uptake from universities and other academic institutions. We were recently contacted by a university looking for a sample evaporator that was 'student proof'. The open access system, to be used by many students in each practical teaching session, not only had to be easy-to-use and reliable but also overcome commonly experienced rotary evaporator problems such as dropping sample containers into the water bath or loss of sample due to solvent bumping. The university was quick to see how our spiral plug evaporation technology enabled the Smart Evaporator C1 to offer fast and effective evaporation in tubes or vials without solvent bumping thereby eliminating risk of sample loss or cross contamination. The evaporator also requires no messy water baths to dry down samples. They have been so pleased with the C1 that they purchased a second unit, both evaporators are used almost every day."

She added that, "The Smart Evaporator C1 is not just a great teaching system. Researchers from a university organic chemistry department approached us as they were having problems with using nitrogen blowdown evaporators to remove high boiling solvents such as DMSO and water and also dry small volume samples. Traditionally when they tried to dry small samples in vials, the powdery samples were scattered by using the nitrogen blowdown dry evaporator and that was troublesome. Not only did the Smart Evaporator C1 evaporator eliminate this problem but the researchers liked the easy operation and comprehensive functionality of the system so much that the blowdown systems are rarely used nowadays".