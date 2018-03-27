subscribe
Spectroscopy

Shimadzu at Analytica

27th March 2018


Shimadzu will show the current and new highlights from its entire analytical instrumentation range consisting of chromatography, spectroscopy, spectrometry, TOC, material testing and software at the Analytica trade show in Munich from 10th to 13th April. They represent the company's ambition to offer its customers and the markets “Excellence in Science” solutions for routine and high-end applications. Now with an even larger booth size, Shimadzu underlines its customer commitment with 'High performance for competitive edge' as its central idea for analytica show. 
 
Highlights among the exhibits include:
 
Nexera Mikros – combines maximum sensitivities of a micro-flow LC-MS system with the robustness of HPLC
Nexgen GC CAGC-100 – footprint 1/3 less large than conventional technology with 50% less analysis time
FTIR spectrometer IRSpirit – a true space saver providing maximum sample space with minimum footprint
Nexis GC-2030 – highest sensitivity and reproducibility worldwide
Ultra-fast mass spectrometry (UFMS) with the GCMS-TQ8050 and LCMS-8060 as innovative leaps in development
Nexera UC/s – liquid and supercritical fluid chromatography with only one system
 
Additionally, Shimadzu will give an update on the latest developments at the European Innovation Center, the merger of cutting-edge analytical technology and scientific expertise.

Tags: 
Shimadzu
analytica


