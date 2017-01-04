Safeguarding samples from degradation

Genevac has announced the latest version of its autostop when dry control software, which allows its EZ-2, Rocket and HT-Series evaporators to automatically detect when the samples are dry and then shut down - safeguarding valuable samples from potential thermal degradation.

Combined with Genevac's continuous running condensers, autostop when dry control software allows easy unattended operation, offering the possibility of considerable increases in productivity through use of overnight evaporation runs.

With Genevac evaporators the software detection of sample dryness is determined either by the rate of heat flow into the sample or by temperature convergence using pre-positioned probes in sample holder and sample. Either method offers time savings over traditional manual methods as well as freeing up operator time for other more productive tasks.