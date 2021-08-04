AMS Bio has launched a new range of research-grade biosimilars that enable analysis of biological processes without the need to purchase expensive therapeutic-grade biologics.

Investigating the biological effects of a drug or doing proof of concept assay development, requires a source of the drug. Typically, it is difficult to obtain original pharmaceutical grade biotherapeutic drugs for research use, rather than a clinical application. Consequently, biological compounds almost identical to a reference biologic drug (biosimilars) that have been approved by governmental regulatory authorities for medical treatment are vital research tools.

To develop an effective biologic drug, it is important to synthesize a reference antibody. A reference antibody can greatly facilitate the downstream development of a new biologic drug and can help identify critical cell lines, reagents and performance characteristics. This new range of biosimilar antibodies for research use avoid the need to source an expensive therapeutic product and enable fast and inexpensive assay development.

One of the main challenges in analysing the impact of biosimilars is obtaining a validated positive control for in-situ analysis. For this task, FFPE cytosections of HEK293T cell pellet that over-express targeted proteins are available. These cells are obtained by transfection of a sequenced verified cDNA clones transfected into HEK293T cells and the expression is verified by western blot and IHC analysis.