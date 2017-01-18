Reducing risk of contamination on the outside of vials

SP Scientific has published a white paper that discusses how the pharmaceutical industry and safety regulators are putting more emphasis on the importance of using external washers to remove particles from the outside of vials.

Many organisations today are electing to install external vial washers in association with filling applications involving powders, high potency liquids and freeze-dried materials to minimise the risk of operator or end-user exposure to harmful products.

The white paper provides an informative introduction to financial and risk avoidance justification factors that support implementation of external vial washers in pharmaceutical product processing areas. Further information is provided on sources of contamination in these processes and how they might arise.

The authors also provide an unbiased discussion on desirable features for external vial washers including features that protect vial caps from moisture during the washing or product neutralization process, where high pressure sprays are used to clean the base and side walls of a vial.