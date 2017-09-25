Recapping large format sample storage tubes effectively

Micronic adds two new Screw Cap Recappers to its sample handling equipment line: the Univo Screw Cap Recapper SR006 and SR004.

With these devices Micronic addresses the need of research laboratories for a cost-effective solution to recap 48-well and 24-well format sample storage tubes securely and uniformly, ensuring an optimal sealing performance.

Designed in conjunction with several leading laboratories, the handheld devices offer users the ability to cap a row of 6 or 4 tubes in 5 seconds and a whole rack of 48 or 24 tubes in less than 1 minute.

The Screw Cap Recappers are much faster than manually capping tubes, thereby minimsing sample evaporation and significantly improving your throughput.

Compatible with Micronic Screw Caps and Screw Cap tubes in 48-well and 24-well format, the compact Screw Cap Recappers provide an ergonomic lightweight solution for both left and right handed users.

Whether you are looking to recap tubes with the same or new caps, it is easy to position the screw caps above tubes using the recapper.

When removing screw caps, the large ejection handle makes discarding caps a simple single action task. Each reliable and robust Micronic Screw Cap Recapper comes with a 3-Year warranty.