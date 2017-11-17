Pharma firm relies on medical-grade TPE

With several functional components manufactured using a newly developed, medical-grade TPE from Kraiburg TPE, Aptar Pharma has launched its ophthalmic squeeze dispenser (OSD). The thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) components come into direct contact with the medical eye drop formulation. Aptar Pharma requires classification as a medical-grade plastic in compliance with the stringent regulations for the primary packaging of sensitive medications.

Moisturising eye drops are a proven remedy for dry eyes. However, they seldom contain preservatives, which cause allergic reactions in many people. Due to its microbiological safety as well as easy and precise dosing capabilities, the OSD from Aptar Pharma is in widespread use as dispenser for eye drops that contain no preservatives.

To further optimise the product, the manufacturer sought a thermoplastic processable material that allows direct contact with medications. Kraiburg TPE supported Aptar Pharma in choosing the material through to series production with a comprehensive medical technology service package. The result is a new component manufactured from a new Thermolast M material developed for the medical and pharmaceutical market. “In close cooperation with Kraiburg TPE we were able to further improve the exemplary safety and integrity of the ophthalmic squeeze dispenser from Aptar Pharma, without compromising its intuitive and convenient use,” says Stefan Ritsche, at Aptar Pharma.