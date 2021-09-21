New solution for clinical trial operations

Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, has announced Egnyte for Life Sciences eTMF, a new product for the clinical development functions at life science companies to manage trial master file data. Egnyte for Life Sciences eTMF is 21 CFR Part 11 compliant solution that reduces document processing time while maintaining compliance and audit readiness.

With the new solution clinical development professionals can easily create an eTMF to manage the thousands of documents collected through a trial and ensure they are properly stored, managed, and audit-ready. The can also can apply automation and artificial intelligence to monitor misindexed documents, sensitive personal information and protect against potential ransomware attacks.

“In the US alone, the number of registered studies this year has already surpassed the high-water mark set in 2020, and we have not even entered the fourth quarter,” said Ramin Farassat, Chief Product Officer, Egnyte. “Designed to meet the needs of the growing class of emerging and midsize biosciences companies, our eTMF solution will alleviate the data management burdens associated with trial studies, so that clinical teams can focus on their core mission – getting safe and effective treatments to market quickly.”

Thesolution enables clinical development professionals to: