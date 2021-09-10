New metformin preparation station

In the treatment of non-insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes and obesity, metformin (chemically 1,1-dimethylbiguanide) is used to lower blood glucose levels, making it one of the most important drugs. Metformin lowers blood glucose levels by interfering with glucose metabolism in several ways, reducing sugar release from the liver and improving insulin sensitivity in the body's cells.

Metformin is inexpensive to produce and is needed in large quantities. It has long been recognised as a standard drug for type 2 diabetes, and the demand is high worldwide. In Germany, for example, there are seven million people suffering from diabetes, 90% of whom have type 2 diabetes.

Metformin preparation station for efficient production

With the new metformin processing station, L.B. Bohle enables efficient and large-volume processing of metformin. The mobile station crushes, de-clusters and screens the metformin, which is then transferred by vacuum to the fluid bed system BFS positioned next to it.

The raw material in form of solid blocks, is manually unpacked by the operator and placed on a lifting device at an ergonomic height. By means of convenient control on the HMI, the platform with the product is lifted and the metformin block is fed to the chopper unit. Complete dust extraction is always ensured via an extraction system.

Flexible use thanks to various screen inserts

A BTS Turbo Sieve is connected directly below the chopper unit to sieve the chopped metformin blocks. Various screen inserts with different diameters can be used. A suction shoe is connected to the outlet of the BTS, which provides a connection to the vacuum transfer system of the Bohle fluid bed system.

Advantages include a compact design, short production cycle and fast disassembly for cleaning.