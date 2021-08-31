New LED illuminator

Uniqsis has introduced the Photochemistry LED Illuminator – a new tool to accelerate reaction optimisation and batch scale-up of photochemical reactions.

The new illumination system incorporates LED arrays operating at 6 different wavelengths from 365 – 525nm. The LEDs are mounted on cassettes for easy interchangeability, in industry-standard 24 or 48 well configurations. The LED Illuminator also has the option of using the 6 multi wavelength screening plate for rapid reaction optimization.

Steve Evans, Chief Commercial Officer at Uniqsis commented, "The Photochemistry LED Illuminator was originally developed for a leading pharmaceutical company. It uses interchangeable arrays of pseudo-monochromatic high-power LEDs in a range of synthetically useful wavelengths, combined with excellent temperature control. This delivers powerful functionality to users to run reaction screening and optimisation experiments with the multi wavelength cassette and the opportunity to run batch scale-up synthesis using the optimum wavelength monochromatic cassette. Furthermore, the it can be fitted with an adapter which supports a flow through glass static mixer chip to allow continuous processing scale up at the designated optimum wavelength”.

The new iluminator is designed and built to meet BS EN 61010 safety requirements for electrical equipment for measurement, control and laboratory use. The system employs interlocks to ensure that the LEDs are not powered when uncovered, thereby meeting strict eye safety requirements.