subscribe
Suppliers Database Subscribe Events
 

Lab Equipment

Multichannel pipetting

5th September 2017

Posted By Paul Boughton


Integra is making multichannel pipetting quicker and easier than ever before.

The company’s extensive range of manual and electronic handheld pipettes – combined with the  GripTips system – is helping take the ‘pain’ out of multichannel pipetting.

The difficulties associated with using handheld multichannel pipettes are familiar to every lab scientist -  tips need ‘hammering’ on to ensure they are picked up, but this still doesn’t always ensure correct tip alignment or a good seal, potentially affecting assay results.

Add to this the extra force required to eject eight, 12 or even 16 tips at a time and the pain of using multichannel pipettes becomes all too real.

Integra’s handheld multichannel pipettes and GripTip system have been developed to eliminate these issues, allowing tips to effortlessly snap onto the pipette and ensuring they are always firmly attached, perfectly aligned and easily ejected.


Tags: 
Multichannel pipetting
integra
GripTips system


Related Stories: 
Automating early stage cell-based assay development
Guide to peristaltic pumps
High throughput biological sample collection and processing
Environmentally-friendly reagent reservoirs
Environmentally-friendly reagent reservoirs


Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close