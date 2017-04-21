Microscopes reduce fatigue

Combining exceptional user comfort with bright, uniform illumination, Olympus has launched two new microscopes optimised for long periods of routine observation.

In the design of the CX43 and CX33 microscopes, frequently-used controls have been lowered, allowing a more natural position for the user’s arms during operation.

In both the CX43 and the CX33, the stage is 70mm lower than the previous model, resulting in a large working space under the eyepiece that makes it easier to check or swap samples with just one hand.

The stage and co-axial focus knobs have also been lowered, so users can reach these controls while their forearms remain on the desk.

The low-positioned revolving nosepiece with finger rest accommodates up to five objectives and enables users to quickly change magnification with minimal arm movement.

To improve durability and reduce running costs, a centring-free LED light source with a long 60,000-hour lifetime has been added, ensuring a stable imaging performance over long periods of time.

The new LED light source provides uniform illumination and constant colour temperature at any brightness level. This means that users get natural colour representation from a wide range of stains and can carry out analyses faster and with more confidence.

In addition, the universal condenser on the CX43 microscope supports objectives ranging from 2X to 100X magnification and covers a variety of observation methods—including phase contrast and fluorescence—giving users the flexibility to switch to the appropriate method for their applications on a single microscope frame.

The CX33 microscope has a built-in camera port and the CX43 microscope has an optional trinocular observation head for digital imaging.

These features along with the exceptional performance of Olympus optics make the CX3 series an excellent choice in any routine laboratory.