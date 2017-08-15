Microscope can have 26 observation heads can be connected

Delivering clear and true-to-life images, Olympus’ BX53 microscope features a LED light source.

The True Color LED produces a light output greater than the 100-watt halogen reference, and does not introduce any colour casting, providing a true representation of the sample.

The BX53’s ergonomic design and ease of use make it an suitable system for clinical laboratories.

The BX53’s new True Color LED light source enables users to clearly identify commonly used dyes in pathology and other life science applications.

With a colour temperature that stays constant, mimicking the reference halogen lamp, the BX53 helps save time by not requiring users to adjust colour filters.

Instead, users experience perfect color reproduction with a bright, long-life LED light source at all light levels.

The True Color LED brightness makes the BX53 the reference platform for multi-head discussion systems; up to 26 observation heads can be connected, and all users will still observe the same clear, bright image with the same orientation and colour rendition.

Furthermore, the new optical path of the discussion unit allows use of standard 45cm deep tables, without having to resort to expensive custom-built supports.

The BX53’s integrated Light Intensity Manager streamlines observations by immediately adjusting the LED brightness level when a user changes magnification.

Users can specify and save their desired pre-set brightness levels at any time for each objective, enabling perfect customisation for each specific application.

For added comfort, accessories for the BX53 allow the most comfortable positioning for objective change and camera snapshots, working together with the extended stage handles to ensure the user’s hands always rest comfortably on the desk.

The BX53 is fully customisable, with modular units that enable different types of contrast methods such as polarised light, phase contrast, and fluorescence: different options for microscope motorisation are also available.

For fluorescence applications, a suite of features, including an integrated fly-eye lens, high-performance fluorescence filters, and a shutter that prevents auto fluorescence, ensure balanced fluorescence images across the entire field of view, with low background and an improved signal-to-noise ratio.