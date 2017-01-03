Low-cost cooler for lab use

The newly announced cooler HTS-PS1 from Huber Kältemaschinenbau is a low-cost and compact cooling solution for the laboratory.

Typical applications include the removal of process heat or temperature control for pipetting elements and bioreactors. The air-water cooler does not include an active refrigeration unit. Instead, it uses a circulating cycle of cooling water in the form of a heat exchanger. Since there is no compressor, the device requires no maintenance, is very quiet, and is also very easy to install.

The device offers a cooling power of up to 0.8kW, depending on the temperature difference between the environment and return temperature. The circulating pump reaches a pumped capacity of up to 8 l/min and a pressure output of 0.2 bar. The HTS-PS1 can be operated over a temperature range from +5 to +80 °C, and is also extremely budget friendly.