In-line degasser for organic solvents

8th August 2017

8th August 2017


Biotech, in co-operation with IDEX H&S, announces the world’s first in-line, membrane degasser ready to use with aggressive media and organic solvents, while maintaining flow-rates up to 150ml/min and above.

No troubles with bubbles anymore, the degasser will improve the performance of the fluidic pump as well as stabilising the detector baseline.

Biotech’s new DEGASi Prep+ secures analysis and ensures you will always get a perfect result whether you are working with preparative chromatography, dispensing systems or other high through-put systems.

Available configurations are Standalone (DEGASi Prep+), OEM open frame and 1-4 channels.


