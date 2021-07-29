Latest pipetting solution

Integra is now offering low retention GripTips in its popular Eco racks format. These racks significantly reduce the amount of plastic used in the lab and save space by stacking for storage and compressing for recycling. Now available for 12.5, 125, 300 and 1250 μl low retention GripTips – in both 96 and 384 tip configurations – these racks contain 60 % less plastic, while maintaining the high standards that customers expect from these products. The Eco racks can also be paired with the company’s reusable PopTop base for the most convenient pipetting experience.

Integra understands that the physiochemical properties of a liquid can have a significant impact on accuracy and precision, particularly at low volumes, which is why the company developed low retention GripTips to work with its range of manual and electronic pipettes. Incorporating a polypropylene (PP) blend with increased hydrophobic properties, low retention GripTips allow users to confidently pipette low surface tension liquids – such as oils or solutions containing detergents – or viscous fluids that would adhere to the surface of standard pipette tips. The company’s blended PP approach prevents residues washing or leaching out with the sample and negatively impacting results.

Low retention GripTips, like all GripTips, do not require excessive attachment and ejection forces – unlike universal pipette tips. The design of the GripTip ensures firm attachment and perfect alignment, and overcomes the common problem of leaking tips, or even tips completely falling off the pipette, regardless of how many side wall touch offs are performed.