Investment in R&D and cleanroom expertise

6th September 2017

Posted By Paul Boughton


Cleanroom and laboratory design and construction specialist, Boulting Environmental Services (BES) has completed the construction phase of a £13 million project for global pharmaceutical business and world leader in the treatment of opioid addiction, Indivior.

The new research and development (R&D) facility will be used to test and manufacture a non-addictive alternative to methadone, in order to improve patient experience on a global scale.

Boulting Environmental Services was the principal designer and principal contractor for the project, carrying out a complete turnkey package that included groundwork, piling, shell construction and the internal specialist architectural fit out of cleanrooms and laboratories.

The two-storey cGMP facility provides 5,000 square metres of ISO7 and ISO8 product development cleanrooms and laboratories, along with highly specified offices, meeting rooms and a restaurant for staff.

Due to the nature of the facility, a full inspection from the Home Office was required after construction. The auditor not only gave the building approval, but referred to it as state-of-the-art — a testament to the quality of work that Boulting Environmental Services carried out on the site.


