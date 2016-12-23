Internal or external calibration: which is right for you?

Calibration is essential to increase a lab balance’s longevity and to ensure valid data during rigorous testing. Frequent calibration ensures the balance is linear in its precision, allowing for more experiments with fewer errors. Some balances offer either internal or external calibration.

External calibration

Fast and easy, external calibration is done manually with approved weights placed on the balance. Their mass or weight is set as the standard. If the weight is 1kg, the scale weight is set as 1kg. It’s important that weights come from a trusted source and are carefully maintained to ensure they don’t change mass, rendering them invalid.

Internal calibration

With internal calibration, the balance self-calibrates without manual user input, often automatically. Certain technologies ensure greater precision, depending on model, make and price range. Some balances let users set calibration at specific times or intervals. Many balances with internal calibration can be calibrated with a single button press. These balances have built-in calibration weights, often motor-driven.

Which option is right for you?

Adam Equipment’s Nimbus and Eclipse precision and analytical lab balances include a choice of external or internal calibration. Although balances with external calibration might cost less, the process diverts time and resources. External calibration requires optimal settings and proper care of both balance and weights. It’s quick and easy, but requires diligence to maintain optimal calibration. Internal calibration is more suitable if conditions vary, or if circumstances prevent frequent manual calibration. Internal calibration can account for changes in temperature, stability, movement and time, or improper device power-off.

Make the right choice – consider your budget and ability to regularly perform manual calibration.

