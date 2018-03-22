Innovative sample preparation system

Inlabtec has introduced the TA12 Serial Diluter,­ a low-cost, high-productivity dilution system for reliably quantifying live probiotic bacteria.

The Inlabtec TA12 Serial Diluter was developed in response to the demand from food culture and probiotic producers undertaking final quality control using the traditional standard plate count method.

Probiotics are live microorganisms that, when administered in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host. Standard culture techniques are commonly used to check quality of dosage forms containing probiotic strains. Unfortunately, these test tube-based methods have significant drawbacks.

Undertaking serial sample dilutions for plate counts using test tubes don¹t make sense anymore as the effort required is simply out of proportion to the achievable output. The traditional preparation of prefilled test tubes is widely acknowledged to be both time-consuming and expensive, especially if consumable test tubes are used. In addition, repetitively performing manual dilutions is a laborious task prone to operator error if performed over longer periods of time.

The Inlabtec TA12 offers labs performing 10-fold sample dilutions, with up to 12 steps, a protocol that requires virtually no work preparation or setup time, thereby realising impressive ergonomic, economic and ecological benefits.

By first adding the sample into a sterile empty serial dilution bag, instead of into a prefilled test tube, followed by the diluent at the touch of a button, the execution of serial dilutions with the TA12 becomes fast, reliable and much less taxing on the operator. The TA12 eliminates the laborious multistep handling and mixing protocol and the attendant high risk of error associated with using test tubes.

The new system combines two lines of six serial dilution bags in parallel and the telescopic dispensing arm makes changing between the two rows of bags both easy and convenient. Any kind of diluent can be used, enabling probiotic producers to use preferred diluents such as skimmed milk for which prefilled test tubes are not available. The serial dilution bags are made from highly pure polyethylene guaranteed to be free of any kind of substances that could inhibit the proliferation of sensitive cells. Beneficially this eliminates the need to periodically test glassware for inhibitory residuals. In addition, the consumable serial dilution bags also offer significant cost and environmental sustainability advantages compared to in-house preparation or purchase of prefilled test tubes.