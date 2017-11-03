Improving pharmaceutical manufacturing

Serialisation software provider SEA Vision and packaging machine manufacturer Marchesini Group have collaborated to launch a new data collection plug-in designed to improve efficiencies during pharmaceutical manufacturing.

As pharmaceutical manufacturers across the globe prepare for new serialisation requirements for the tracking and tracing of medicines in the supply chain, the new plug-in complements the Italian solution providers’ serialisation offering, helping customers to achieve wider business benefits.

Using the data collection plug-in, it is possible to analyse the overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) of pharmaceutical manufacturing lines, alongside performing serialisation. Commenting on the collaboration, Marco Baietti, commercial director at SEA Vision says: “One of the greatest barriers to serialization compliance is the cost of implementing new systems and processes, and that is why we are focused on helping our customers to achieve wider benefits to help justify the investment. Our latest research found that just 44% of companies intend to use the serialisation implementation process to achieve wider business benefits. We believe this is a missed opportunity and have made it our mission to help our customers to understand and realise the potential of serialisation technology.

“Of course, there are standalone tools that can perform OEE calculations on the market, however the additional cost to implement this functionality alongside our serialisation software is marginal. Additionally, third-party devices often require additional integration, creating another unnecessary barrier to quick compliance. As a result, the plug-in is an efficient and cost-effective way of utilising the serialization challenge to improve line operation.”

The new functionality allows the operator to have a holistic view of the line’s efficiency. Using the visual reporting tool, it is possible to analyse the OEE of each line in real-time, during the batch run. In addition, by collecting data from each machine on the line, the plug-in records all rejections and errors, generating a complete audit trail report and assisting compliance requirements.