Improve sample lyophilisation

25th September 2017

Genevac announces that condenser technology enables its HT Series 3 evaporator, using FastLyo methodology, to set a new benchmark for fast and efficient sample lyophilisation.

When working with certain HPLC solvents, such as acetonitrile/water or methanol/water, a fully dried result can be hard to achieve due to interactions with the dissolved sample - resulting in the formation of a gum or oil.

Lyophilisation is often the preferred method of sample drying in this case, achieving a high level of dryness with low residual solvent levels.

The light, powdery finish of samples prepared in this way enables them to be easily removed and weighed out.

However, Lyophilisation can be a time-consuming process.

The lower operating temperature (-75°C) of the condenser in the HT Series 3 evaporator, together with automatic solvent draining mid-run, has made Genevac’s FastLyo methodology even more efficient.

Using the improved FastLyo methodology on an HT Series 3 evaporator - now even the most difficult to handle aqueous/organic solvent mixtures can be removed to produce a clean lyophilised sample with a success rate as high as 96%.

A series of technical and applications articles are available demonstrating this technological advance.


