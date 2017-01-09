Hydrogen carrier gas solution for GC

The benefits of switching GC carrier gas from helium to hydrogen, such as faster analysis and improved resolution, have long been understood. Financial motives to drive change have also gained recent momentum due to the continual escalation in the market price of helium.

Major concerns over heightened safety risks associated with the use of hydrogen gas remain at the fore and cylinder-based hydrogen supplies offer little opportunity to significantly avoid or improve safety levels in the laboratory.

Conversely, the VICI DBS range of NM Hydrogen Generators with software control and alarm capability present the GC user with the opportunity to reap all the benefits offered by hydrogen, while overcoming the safety concerns.

NM generators are available in seven models to deliver flows from 100 to 1,000 ml/min of ultra high purity hydrogen, 99.9999%. These make an ideal choice for both carrier gas and fuel gas on all GC applications.

The FID Gas Station combines the reliability of the VICI DBS hydrogen and zero air generators into one compact and convenient package. Available in High Purity – 99.999% and Ultra High Purity 99.9999% purity, for all GC detector and carrier gas applications. The generator is available in two styles, flat for placement under a GC, or the Tower to conserve bench space. Available in H2 flow ranges from 100 to 1,000 ml/min at up to 10.5 bar and Zero Air flow rates up to 5,000ml/min.

Most importantly the FID Gas Station allows GC users to control and automate their gas supplies on-site eliminating the cost and inconvenience of gas cylinders. The FID Gas Station can significantly enhance the sensitivity of the detector by using air with a hydrocarbon content of <0.1ppm.

The FID Gas Station is a complete system with innovative, highly reliable components engineered for easy installation, operation and long-term performance.

The space saving ergonomic cabinet design, state-of-the-art catalyst module, visual operational status display, exceptional gas purity and automatic water fill for continuous operation makes this a marketing leading product. The system requires minimal operator attention and is silent in operation.

Plug & play nitrogen for LC/MS

The VICI DBS Mistral Evo is a self- contained nitrogen generator that produces LC/MS grade nitrogen with pressure up to 8 bar. It produces nitrogen by utilising a combination of compressors, filtration, and Carbon Molecular Sieve (CMS) technologies.

High and low pressure compressors filtered by high efficiency coalescing filters remove all contaminants down to 0.01 micron. CMS subsequently separate the clean air into a concentrated nitrogen stream and oxygen enriched permeate stream, which is vented from the system.

The combination of these technologies produces a continuous on-demand supply of pure nitrogen.

Typical applications include LC/MS/MS nebulizer gases for APCI and ESI, ELSD, Turbo Vaps and chemical solvent evaporation. The Mistral Evo has been tried and tested by all the major LC/MS manufactures.

The unique combination of the dual compressor generator ensures that the Mistral Evo has several unique technical advantages over all other existing LC/MS Nitrogen Generators. Nitrogen is produced at low pressure and then compressed to 8 bar resulting in longer compressor life.

The compressor life is guaranteed under the VICI DBS warranty for 8,000 continuous running hours, the longest currently available on the market.

Improve GC-FID sensitivity

The VICI DBS Zero Air Generators use a combination of high level filtration and catalytic technologies to produce a flow of clean, dry air with ultra low residual hydrocarbon levels of less than 0.1ppm.

Available as a stand- alone system or combined with the VICI DBS hydrogen generators to form an all-in-one FID Gas Station solution for GC combustion detector applications.

Available in seven flow rates from 1 to 30 lpm, and GC grade and Ultra Purity for more demanding applications, the generators can be used to supply single or multiple installations.