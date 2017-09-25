Human character detection

Human, a pioneer in Artificial Emotional Intelligence (AEI), has developed software that has the ability to read subliminal facial expressions and convert these into a range of emotions and specific characteristic traits in real time.

The software is the first of its kind taking AEI and facial recognition a step further into the dynamic realms of characteristic detection.

Going deeper than simply deciphering human emotion, Human’s patent pending software goes beyond that using partial facial recognition, robust camera angles and state-of-the-art pixelated raw data to reveal typical personality traits.

Having been developed internally by world leading data scientists, Human’s technology provides advanced levels of unbiased insight to help companies better predict opportunities, manage risks and make wiser decisions in anything from employing the right person and cultural fit for the job, to supporting fraud detection, providing professional sports scouting intelligence and more.

The software minimises human bias, is cost effective and time efficient. Yi Xu, CEO and Founder at Human explains: “Understanding what makes someone passionate, nervous, dishonest or curious for example, has to date been about the human subconscious biased view, which has always been a gamble.

“Our software adds another layer of certainty to simple gut instinct with supporting data. Using the power of deeper-rooted technology that not only looks at how someone is feeling at that point, but also at what kind of person they are, will allow us much greater insight into individual human behavioural traits which can be used to great advantage when making better, more informed decisions.”

Using raw video footage here, Human’s technology is able to tell us live in real time what a person is feeling as well as give us insight into certain personality traits which can be used to predict human behaviour.