High-pressure reactor launched

The Quadracell four-position high pressure reactor from Asynt is a new synthetic tool for scientists seeking the convenience of routine parallel pressure chemistry in a compact footprint.

The robust Quadracell reactor is simple to set up and to operate, with heating and agitation provided by a standard magnetic hotplate stirrer and magnetic flea.

Constructed in durable Stainless Steel 316, the Quadracell has four cells - each with a reaction volume of 10 mL – that can routinely operate at temperatures up to 250 °C. For labs using aggressive or caustic media the Quadracell is optionally available constructed from Hastelloy C276 for enhanced chemical resistance.

Different versions of the Quadracell are available to safely operate up to your chosen maximum working pressure of 50, 100 or 200 Bar. Each high pressure reactor is supplied as standard with a pressure release valve, pressure gauge, gas inlet and gas outlet via two stainless steel needle valves.

With a wide range of accessories available, users can tailor the package to suit their exact chemistry and laboratory setup or select a standard Quadracell turn-key solution that’s ready to use right away.