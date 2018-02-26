subscribe
Faster sample analysis

26th February 2018


Designed with GC-MS users in mind, the GC Accelerator kit provides a simple way to speed up sample analysis.

By reducing oven volume, these inserts allow faster ramp rates to be attained, which reduces oven cycle time and allows for increased sample throughput and more capacity to process rush samples. When faster ramp rates are used, existing methods can be accurately scaled down to smaller, high-efficiency, narrow-bore columns using Restek's EZGC method translator.

With a scaled-down column, a properly translated method, and a GC Accelerator kit, users can obtain the same chromatographic separationoften with greater sensitivityin a fraction of the time without making a capital investment.

 


