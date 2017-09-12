Faster fermentation

Industrial biotechnology company Ingenza has acquired a high performance bench-top bioreactor system to enable faster development of new fermentation processes.

The Sartorius ambr 250 modular system combines automated operation and monitoring with small-scale, single-use fermentation vessels.

This compact instrument is designed to fit seamlessly into laboratory fermentation workflows, helping to accelerate development timelines.

Alison Arnold, Head of Fermentation Development at Ingenza, explained: “Investment in this modular technology will allow us to more quickly develop new fermentations in 100-250ml vessels, without any loss of data, before scaling up to traditional five litre fermentations for further testing.

“We have already tested the system with a number of our established in-house fermentation processes – including fed-batch, high cell density E. coli and Pichia fermentations – achieving very high cell densities and growth curves that correlate extremely well with our well-characterised five litre fermentations.

“This gives us complete confidence that new processes developed on the ambr 250 system can be successfully scaled up for production, helping us to deliver faster results for our customers.”