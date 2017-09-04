Fanless high-efficiency 600W power supplies for medical equipment

Luso Electronics announces availability of the Excelsys CX06M, a new range of convection-cooled modular power supplies from the company’s Cool X Series that delivers 600W without fan assisted cooling from a very compact 8.5 x 4.5 x 1U package.

Carrying medical safety approvals, the CX06M’s typical applications include clinical diagnostic equipment, medical lasers, dialysis equipment, radio-logical imaging and clinical chemistry.

The CX06M offers system designers industry leading efficiencies of up to 94% and at least a 25% increase in reliability with MTBF (mean time between failures) of over 400,000 hours compared to rival solutions.

The CX06M carries IEC60601-1 3rd edition & IEC60601-1-2 4th edition (EMC) for medical applications.

Stand-out features include suitability for type BF rated (Body Floating) applications, input dual fusing, 2 x MOPP isolation and less than 300uA leakage current.

Other highlights include 4KV input surge immunity, SEMI F47 compliance, MIL810G compliance and the ability to withstand input voltages of up to 300VAC making it suitable for use in remote locations and those subject to input voltage disturbances.

Without fans, the power supplies are ideal for acoustic and vibration sensitive applications.

Enhanced thermal performance can be attained with system fans or additional external conduction cooling.

Additionally, a 25W standby power output (5V or 12V) effectively offers users another output (for system intelligence, cooling fans, and displays) 5000m altitude operation and optional PMBus communications.