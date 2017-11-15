Easy scheduling of LIMS activities

Matrix Scheduler is an optional module for the Matrix Gemini LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) from Autoscribe Informatics. Users can automatically schedule reports, worklists, registration of samples and more. In this way activities can be managed more efficiently and savings in staff time can be made.

An easy to use interface allows flexible scheduling in a number of ways, based on dates, times, days of the week and other parameters. Examples include daily (such as ‘every day at 16:19’) and yearly (such as ‘every year on the third Tuesday in November at 09:30’) as well as many other combinations. Period schedules can also be set, such as ‘every 5 days, 19 hours and 7 minutes’.

Multiple jobs such as sample/batch registration can be scheduled to save personnel time. Staff holidays can be specified to ensure tasks are not scheduled then or at other times when personnel are not available such as weekends. Any repetitive tasks that might fall in these periods are automatically moved to the next available date.

Reports can be set up to run at any date or time, including ‘out of hours’ periods to save time. Similarly, work lists, summary reports and the operational status of samples/tests can be run so they are ready for the next working day or the required operational deadline.

In addition to scheduling tasks within Matrix Gemini, Scheduler can also trigger external programs. These could include email reminders, reports, backups, any Microsoft program, etc. so that they are ready for staff arriving at work or prior to important meetings or deadlines.

Current and future schedules can be viewed from anywhere on the network to verify and check logs to confirm that schedules have been run. Matrix Scheduler also supports a full audit listing, allowing all changes made to a schedule to be seen and reviewed, making it suitable for use in regulated environments.