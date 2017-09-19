Duodenoscope with disposable elevator cap

Pentax Medical Europe has obtained a CE mark for its new duodenoscope with a Disposable Elevator Cap – the DEC Duodenoscope.

This product provides a breakthrough solution in infection prevention with increased reprocessing operational efficiency, while ensuring reliable therapeutic performance.

Pentax Medical delivers a combination of advanced cleaning capabilities for infection prevention, with the added advantage of high definition (HD) image quality and procedural performance in the new DEC Duodenoscope.

It provides a solution for diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic retrograde cholangio-pancreatography (ERCP) procedures.

The DEC single-use, sterile, distal end cap is unique in the market. This innovative feature responds to the need for single-use products in endoscopy as a result of increasing incidences of carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) infections that may be linked to improper cleaning or disinfection of the elevator mechanisms of duodenoscopes.

With patient safety and hygiene positioned at the forefront of Pentax Medical’s product design and development programmes, the re-engineered duodenoscope has been designed to help enhancing infection prevention and reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

In addition, the improved design of the distal end of the DEC Duodenoscope allows easy access for brush cleaning with the exposure of critical surfaces of the device. Together with the disposable nature of the DEC, the result is a decrease in reprocessing time with no compromise on the reprocessing outcome.

This increased reprocessing operational efficiency can save on costs as well as time, facilitating departmental practice through optimised cleaning/reprocessing procedures.

The DEC Duodenoscope offers reliable therapeutic performance with HD+ endoscopic image quality for routine and therapeutic ERCP procedures. Combined with i-scan and i-scan OE, detailed visualisation of the mucosal structures is possible to support detection and characterisation of lesions to help locate the minor papillae.

The improved elevator shape and ergonomic design of the new duodenoscope is conceived to facilitate easy cannulation and precise, controlled positioning of devices during ERCP procedures. Easy attachment and removal of the DEC further supports this increase in efficiency.