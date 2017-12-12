Critical cleaning choices

Should I choose a liquid concentrate or a powdered detergent for critical cleaning applications? This is a regularly occurring question and with so many choices out there, it can be difficult to figure out which cleaner is the best choice for your critical cleaning applications.

After considering factors such as the surface being cleaned, the soil, the wash method and the proper temperature, the next thing to think about is whether to choose a powdered detergent or a liquid concentrate.

Some advantages of using a liquid concentrate rather than a powdered detergent are:

powders can be messy and can create dust or powder clouds

concentrates are quicker and easier to mix

concentrates do not require agitation to mix

concentrates mix instantly in either cold or hot water

concentrates create a more homogeneous solution, powders can settle at the bottom

How do I determine the proper concentration of detergent?

Using the proper concentration of detergent is a key factor in determining your optimum cleaning process. This is not a case of the classic ‘more is better’ adage; using too much detergent can be as disruptive to your outcome as using too little. The recommended concentration of detergent in your solution may vary depending on the detergent itself, the soil, the substrate, the temperature and the cleaning method.

When comparing different cleaning products, a cleaner that appears to be more costly on the surface may indeed be the more economical choice in the long run if a lower concentration of detergent is needed for each cleaning cycle. Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for determining the correct strength of your cleaning solution. International Products Corporation (IPC) recommends a 1%-2% concentration of its cleaners for most applications.

How do I prepare the cleaning solution and how much cleaner should I add to my tank? IPC recommends pouring the water into the tank first and then adding the detergent. This helps to avoid excess foaming when preparing your cleaning solution. The chart shown on the left is helpful in determining the amount of cleaner to be added to a tank.

For assistance in determining your optimum cleaning regime, including choosing the right cleaner and determining the proper concentration of detergent, contact International Products Corporation.

Judy Shapiro is with IPC. www.ipcol.com