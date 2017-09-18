Amsbio has announced a new range of CD47-relevant products suitable for rapid high throughput screening studies.

CD47, or Integrin associated protein (IAP), is a transmembrane protein that in humans is encoded by the CD47 gene.

Studies have established that CD47 is involved in a range of cellular processes, including apoptosis, proliferation, adhesion and migration.

Furthermore, CD47 is known to be a key regulator of tissue homeostasis, and is also involved in a variety of diseases ranging from atherosclerosis to cancer.

Given its significant role in pathogenesis of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, CD47 signalling has been heavily investigated for new targeted therapeutics.

The unique set of CD47-relevant products from AMSBIO includes human CD47 protein and multiple avi tag pre-biotinylated proteins.

Derived from Human (HEK 293) cells, Amsbio O CD47 protein products demonstrate superb bioactivity, high detection sensitivity and authentic post translational modification and protein conformation.

The new Amsbio CD47 protein kits are supplied as pairs of products that can be easily adapted to ELISA, AlphaLISA and MSD platforms to facilitate rapid and easy screening of the neutralising compound.

The CD47 protein product range is an exciting addition to Amsbio's exclusive biotinylated protein collection which is specially designed to simplify your research.