Life science company Eppendorf introduces the BioFlo 120, its latest bench scale fermentor/bioreactor system for research and development.

This flexible instrument is capable of microbial fermentation as well as mammalian cell culture applications with a single platform. It features an extensive range of glass and BioBLU Single-Use Vessel options (250 mL – 40 L).

Universal connections for digital Mettler Toledo ISM and analogue sensors make it easy to monitor a variety of critical process parameters.

The embedded software offers real-time local process control through an integrated touchscreen.

The newly-developed Auto Culture modes for push button control of microbial and cell culture applications drastically reduce the learning curve associated with new equipment.

For additional process control capabilities and secure database management the BioFlo 120 can also be connected to Eppendorf SCADA platforms DASware and BioCommand.