subscribe
Suppliers Database Subscribe Events
 

Lab Equipment

Bench scale fermentor/bioreactor system

6th February 2017

Posted By Paul Boughton


The new BioFlo 120 bioprocess control station

Life science company Eppendorf introduces the BioFlo 120, its latest bench scale fermentor/bioreactor system for research and development. 

This flexible instrument is capable of microbial fermentation as well as mammalian cell culture applications with a single platform. It features an extensive range of glass and BioBLU Single-Use Vessel options (250 mL – 40 L). 

Universal connections for digital Mettler Toledo ISM and analogue sensors make it easy to monitor a variety of critical process parameters. 

The embedded software offers real-time local process control through an integrated touchscreen. 

The newly-developed Auto Culture modes for push button control of microbial and cell culture applications drastically reduce the learning curve associated with new equipment. 

For additional process control capabilities and secure database management the BioFlo 120 can also be connected to Eppendorf SCADA platforms DASware and BioCommand.


Tags: 
BioFlo 120 bioprocess control station
eppendorf
fermentor
bioreactor


Related Stories: 
Latest version of software announced
New iPad app for automated micro bioreactor system
2,000L single-use bioreactor
Eppendorf & Science Prize for Neurobiology 2012
Processing of high-titer bioreactor feeds


Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close