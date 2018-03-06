Accelerated growth for genomic data platform

Repositive, the technology start-up immersed in building a global genomic data marketplace from its headquarters in Cambridge, UK, has attracted platform users from 800 organisations from more than 90 countries around the world, and is partnering with major pharmaceutical companies including AstraZeneca and Boehringer Ingelheim, to turn its vision into a reality. Designed to accelerate pre-clinical genomic research and drug discovery for the benefit of patients, the team behind the game-changing innovation has grown by nearly 50% in the past year.



The Repositive platform is a global community and data access portal that enables researchers to search public and private genomic data repositories for the specific data they need to power their research. It facilitates genomic data discovery, simplifies metadata organisation, and enables data sharing and collaborations for cancer and genetic disease research, through a controlled and secure environment.



Gearing up for the next phase in its growth, Repositive has moved to newly refurbished office space in central Cambridge and made three recent appointments to its senior management team: Adam Wells has joined as Head of Operations, bringing years of experience holding senior roles in large technology companies. Ian Broadhead has joined as Head of Data, continuing a successful career turning data into insights for the likes of Yahoo and Student.com. Jen Nucifora has been appointed as Chief Product Officer, bringing creative technical flair to the team following roles at Badoo, UKTV and V2Music.

Fiona Nielsen, Founder and CEO of Repositive, comments on the new appointments: "It is fantastic to work with individuals from such a diverse range of backgrounds. It means that we are continuously approaching the development of our data access platform from a multitude of angles - just like our customer base will."



The first release of Repositive's global cancer models platform, scheduled for 2018, has the potential to provide easy discovery of over 2,300 PDX models from partners including Xenopat, Horizon Discovery and Shanghai LIDE Biotech.



Nielsen adds: "From the data providers' perspective, Repositive is making previously invisible data accessible to the market, igniting a community and culture of data sharing for the common good. We still have a long way to go, but it¹s amazing to see how an idea I had a couple of years ago now has the potential to benefit thousands of people around the world."



The Repositive public platform currently catalogues more than one million genomic research data sets from more than 50 global data sources and is available online for all researchers as a freemium service.