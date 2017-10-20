subscribe
Suppliers Database Subscribe Events
 

Technology

3D scanning solution developed for tumour measurement

20th October 2017

Posted By Paul Boughton


Fuel3D, a provider of innovative 3D scanning solutions, has announced the launch of Bio Volume.

The high-precision 3D scanning system for measuring subcutaneous tumour volumes in mice has been developed in partnership with a leading pharmaceutical company to improve measurement accuracy, inter-operator consistency, animal welfare, compliance and workflow efficiencies.

Bio Volume has been developed and extensively evaluated in the EU and US over the past 24 months, fulfilling all the scientific requirements set for the solution. It is also undergoing evaluation with other world-leading academic and pharmaceutical laboratories and Contract Research Organisations (CROs).

Using a combination of stereo and photometric imaging to capture tumour volume data, Bio Volume has been designed to monitor disease progression and response to therapy during in-vivo oncology studies.

The easy-to-use system eliminates the operator bias of manual calliper readings and early indications from studies show it can reduce the handling and number of animals needed in trials.


Tags: 
Fuel3D
Bio Volume
mice
3D scanning
tumour measurement
animal welfare


Related Stories: 
Liver tumours found in mice exposed to BPA
Copper-Free Click Chemistry Used in Mice
Mechanism causes lupus-like symptoms in mice
Pulmonary arterial hypertension reversed in mice
Pharmacology: Allergy drug reduces obesity in mice


Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close