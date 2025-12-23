University of Chicago and AbbVie extends partnership to advance clinical research and outcomes in oncology

The two are focused on translational and clinical research to improve and accelerate positive outcomes for cancer patients

The University of Chicago Medicine has extended its collaboration agreement with AbbVie through 2027 to support innovative solutions in cancer research and clinical trials. The two began collaborating in 2016 and have now spent almost a decade focused on translational and clinical research to improve and accelerate positive outcomes for cancer patients.

Through collaborative research and accelerated translation of discoveries to patient care, this extended partnership enables both organisations to address the need for continued innovation in therapeutic approaches and clinical trial methodologies in cancer treatment.

Kunle Odunsi, director of the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Centre and AbbVie Foundation distinguished professor, said, “The AbbVie-UChicago Medicine collaboration has created valuable opportunities for deep and meaningful scientific discussion and the development of clinical trials for cancer treatment. This partnership is an exceptional model of industry and academia working together with a patient-centred focus. Our ambition is that this clinical and translational collaboration continues to positively impact public health and advance cancer treatment.”

The extension of the collaboration is developed to further accelerate and advance medical research in oncology and streamline clinical trial operations, providing improved connectivity between clinicians and researchers at both organisations. This collaboration is also set to benefit from enhanced infrastructure as UChicago Medicine prepares to open the AbbVie Foundation Cancer Pavilion in 2027, which will be Illinois’ first freestanding cancer centre with dedicated clinical trial spaces and research facilities.

Andrew Souers, vice president, oncology discovery research at AbbVie, said, “Our partnership with the University of Chicago is driven by our shared dedication to advancing cancer research and clinical innovation. While we have made significant progress in cancer research, there is more to accomplish together. We look forward to deepening our long-standing collaboration to continue delivering meaningful, lasting impact for people living with cancer.”