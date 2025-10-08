Novel kinematic mounting for large beam collimators and expanders

The novel kinematic mounting arrangement developed for its pre-aligned beam collimator and beam expander sub-assemblies

Traditionally, large-diameter or long-focal-length optical systems require extensive, heavy, and expensive reflective beam collimator setups. Thanks to their lightweight, modular design, pre-aligned beam collimator kits from Optical Surfaces can overcome these drawbacks.

The introduction of kinematic mounting on these pre-aligned modules enables the assembly of complete, large-diameter beam collimator systems to be faster, more accurate, and more reproducible. The stability and performance of these kits are achieved through a novel mounting technique and the use of a zero-expansion parabolic mirror with a surface accuracy better than λ/10, respectively.

Similarly, beam expanders are often supplied as complete, pre-aligned, mounted optical systems in an enclosure. While this approach works well for optics up to 200 mm in diameter, beyond this size enclosed systems become too large, heavy, and expensive.

Optical Surfaces’ pre-aligned beam expander modules provide a lightweight and cost-effective solution for expanding beams of up to 500 mm in diameter. Each module features primary and secondary mirrors that are mounted, pre-set, and fully aligned. These pre-aligned modules allow researchers to avoid undertaking a complex 5-degrees-of-freedom setup, reducing installation time from days or even weeks to just a few hours.