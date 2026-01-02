Lindus Health and Quotient Sciences partner to advance drug development from FIH to POC

The partnership will enable innovative biotech and pharma sponsors with enhanced patient recruitment for Phase I-IIa clinical studies

Lindus Health, the “anti-CRO” operating faster, more reliable clinical trials for life science pioneers, and Quotient Sciences, a global clinical development and manufacturing accelerator, have formed a strategic partnership to enable innovative biotech and pharma sponsors with enhanced patient recruitment for Phase I-IIa clinical studies and a seamless pathway from first-in-human (FIH) to proof-of-concept (POC) trials.

Traditionally, the drug development process has required companies to engage multiple vendors across pre-clinical and clinical phases, creating inefficiencies, knowledge gaps, and operational delays. Lindus Health and Quotient Sciences’ partnership addresses this industry challenge, combining Quotient’s specialised early clinical and drug development capabilities with Lindus’ proven patient recruitment expertise and later-stage trial delivery. The outcome is a cohesive development continuum for customers, supported by partners who are committed to accelerating the delivery of new treatments to patients.

Quotient Sciences conducts over 70 Phase I studies per year across its clinics in the US and UK, specialising in FIH to POC programs and clinical pharmacology studies. The company’s Translational Pharmaceutics model integrates drug product development with early clinical capabilities, allowing rapid progression from formulation to FIH.

Early-phase studies increasingly require specific patient populations, including cohorts beyond traditional healthy volunteers. Through this partnership, Lindus provides comprehensive patient recruitment support with an omni-channel approach, access to more than 40 million electronic medical records (EMRs), and a widespread site network. Quotient Sciences can execute efficient, high-quality Phase I-IIa trials involving patients thanks to Lindus Health’s track record of delivering 73% faster enrollment across all studies.

Lindus Health brings extensive Phase II trial experience and end-to-end trial delivery capabilities across the US, UK, and Europe, spanning multiple therapeutic areas, including respiratory, neuropsychiatry, cardiometabolic, dermatology, and more. Together, the companies offer a streamlined approach to clinical development, eliminating the need to independently source and vet Phase I and later-stage CROs, resulting in lessened administrative burden, accelerated timelines, and more focus for sponsors on advancing their science rather than managing vendors.

Michael Young, co-CEO of Lindus Health, said, “This partnership underscores our commitment to removing bottlenecks in the clinical development lifecycle. By collaborating with Quotient Sciences, we are creating a comprehensive development pathway that allows biotech companies to move through a contiguous experience from FIH studies through to pivotal trials. Sponsors get the specialized Phase I expertise they need at the beginning, with recruitment support from the same proven end-to-end CRO partner ready to scale their programs as they progress.”

Matt Paterson, chief strategy officer of Quotient Sciences, said, “Early-phase programs increasingly demand patient cohorts and rapid iteration, and Quotient is addressing this industry need. By pairing Lindus Health’s recruitment engine with our early clinical development expertise and Translational Pharmaceutics® platform, sponsors can move seamlessly from first-in-human into later-stage trials with fewer handoffs, clearer decision-making, and materially shorter timelines.”