First patient dosed in melanoma study

Oral precision microbiome medicines could aid the 50% of patients who do not respond to immunotherapy

Cancer is a complex disease in which malignant cells grow uncontrollably in the body and sometimes spread into other tissues.

Treatments such as surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy and targeted therapy can help to control cancer, but not cure it. This is partly because cancer arises from our own cells, making each case of the disease different on a molecular level.

When cancer cells attack the body, it can target checkpoint proteins on immune cells to weaken the body’s immune response. This can cause the immune cells that would normally attack the cancer cells to become suppressed, allowing the cancer to grow.

Immunotherapy is a relatively new form of cancer treatment that can kill tumour cells by stimulating or restoring the immune system and triggering an anti-tumour response.

However, some patients do not respond to this treatment. In fact, in cases where PD-1 inhibitor immunotherapies are used, around 50% of all advanced melanoma patients are treatment resistant.

Melanoma is a life-threatening skin cancer that can spread to other parts of the body in its advanced stages.

Clinical-stage biopharma company Microbiotica is developing oral precision microbiome medicines called live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) and is running an associated Melody-1 study.

“The gut microbiome, the community of bacteria in the gut, plays a crucial role in digesting food and protecting people from infections, but it also interacts very closely with the immune system,” said Ron Carter, Microbiotica’s chief medical officer

The study will the safety, tolerability and initial signs of efficacy in MB097, a once daily, orally administered LBP consisting of nine strains of commensal bacteria designed to enhance the effectiveness of immune checkpoint inhibitors.

These bacteria seem to be associated with better response rates to ICI therapies such as PD-1 drugs.

“MB097, with its precisely selected microbes based on data from responsive patients, in combination with ICIs, could therefore activate a therapeutic benefit for non-responding patients with advanced melanoma,” said Carter.

The treatment is expected to be safe for patients because the bacteria in MB097 are found in healthy subjects as well as in patients who responded to ICIs.

MB097 will be studied in combination with the consumption of Keytruda (pembrolizumab), MSD's (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) anti-PD-1 therapy, in patients with cutaneous melanoma who have not responded to immunotherapies.

The trial will also measure standard oncology treatment efficacy including imaging measurements of tumour response, as well as the engraftment of the strains being dosed, and changes in several immune biomarkers.

Microbiotica has dosed its first patient at a clinical centre in Naples and will recruit up to 40 patients across 18 sites in the UK, Italy, France and Spain.

“Combining beneficial microbes with immune checkpoint inhibitors to increase the number of patients who could benefit from these life-saving therapies is a cutting-edge modality that could change the medical paradigm for advanced melanoma patients,” said Professor Paolo Ascierto, the director of the unit of melanoma, cancer immunotherapy and development therapeutics at the National Cancer Institute Pascale Foundation, where the first patient was dosed.

“With more than half of patients with melanoma being treated with anti PD-1 drugs either not responding or relapsing, I have great hope that the addition of a MB097 precision microbiome therapy such to the treatment regime can improve the outcome for many more patients.”

This is a Phase 1b, first-in-human, randomised open-label clinical trial, with all patients receiving MC097 and pembrolizumab for up to six months. Half of the patients will also receive v ancomycin before starting the co-therapy to determine whether it helps the bacterial strains in MB097 embed and grow in the gut more efficiently.

If patients benefit from the treatment by the end of the six-month period, they can continue to receive pembrolizumab for up to 18 more months, totalling 24 months.

The bacterial strains in MB097 were identified by analysing the microbiome of patients in multiple studies of ICIs in melanoma, including the Melresist study conducted by Microbiotica’s collaborators at Cambridge University Hospitals. This study helped to identify which gut bacteria that are associated with positive outcomes for melanoma patients on ICIs.

The MB097 bacterial pool provides microbiome signalling that seems to be necessary to activate ICI response. Microbiotica’s pre-clinical studies revealed that MB097 activates core pathways of the immune system, including cytotoxic T lymphocytes and natural killer cells to enable them to kill tumour cells.

in addition to this immune-activating effect, the bacteria in MB097 produce metabolites that act directly at the site of the tumour.

“The microbial signature comprising a small group of bacteria that were consistently raised in abundance in responding patients across multiple independent cohorts, which gives confidence that MB097 has real potential to increase the number of patients who can benefit from these ICI treatments by optimising the patient’s gut microbiome,” said Dr Pippa Corrie, FRCP, affiliated associate professor of medical oncology at the University of Cambridge, leading the UK arm of the Melresist study.

The initial data readouts from this study are expected by the end of 2025.