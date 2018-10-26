Top UK scientific experts prepare to inspire visitors at Lab Innovations

Lab Innovations, the UK trade show dedicated to the laboratory industry, will be opening next week at the NEC, Birmingham, on 31st October to 1st November. Now in its seventh successive year, this key event for powering the business of science has grown annually to become the nation’s largest gathering of laboratory manufacturers, suppliers and professionals. Supported by many of the UK’s top scientific institutions, the quality of the free, CPD-certified conference programme, running alongside the laboratory exhibition, is a major draw for visitors.

The inspiring seminars, engaging show features and numerous networking opportunities at Lab Innovations have been overseen by the event’s Scientific Advisory Group. Conceived by Scientific Advisory Group members and running across the Royal Society of Chemistry Theatre, the Insights & Innovations Theatre and the Clean Room Hub, Lab Innovations’ conference streams will feature talks from leading authorities. These include Professor Carsten Welsch, University of Liverpool, on ‘Accelerating innovation’; Dr Peter Jackson, Antimicrobial Resistance Centre, highlighting the ‘Rise of the superbugs’; Dr David Santillo, Greenpeace Research Laboratories, discussing ‘Microplastics research within an environmental NGO’; and Dr Malcolm Haddrick, Medicines Discovery Catapult, describing ‘Community Innovation for drug discovery’.

By combining high quality presentations with accessibility to all the very latest laboratory product and service introductions, Lab Innovations draws visitors from a broad cross-section of academia and industry - from manufacturing to medical, food to forensics and chemicals to cosmetics. Attendees range from PhD scientists through Laboratory, Technical and Operations Managers to academic Fellows and Professors from institutions and companies including: Russell Group Universities; MRC; Public Health England; MoD; Environment Agency; NHS, AstraZeneca; Pfizer; KraftHeinz; Unilever; TATA Steel; BMW; and Rolls Royce.

Discussing the reasons for partnering with Lab Innovations, Jacqueline Balian, Gambica’s Head of Laboratory Technology Sector said: “Representing the most forward-looking lab tech companies in the UK, Gambica has exhibited at Lab Innovations since the start. We find it one of the most effective events for connecting our members with purchasers and distributors.”

Jane Banks from the Science Council says: “The Science Council is delighted to be participating again at Lab Innovations 2018. Sustainability and innovation, which is at the heart of the laboratory industry, means that Lab Innovations is an event not to be missed. It is an ideal opportunity for practising scientists and science technicians to come and learn about Professional Registration and grow their technical ability. With so many industry suppliers, manufacturers and professionals converging to learn, network, and share best practice, attendees can certainly discover new things and hear some thought-provoking views.”

Also supporting the event, the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Harriet Gould said: “Lab Innovations is a showcase of enablement in scientific innovation, so our collaboration is a natural fit. Commitment to, and support for, innovation is at the heart of what we do. Showing people the positive impact that innovation has on all our lives is key to securing more understanding, support and investment for our innovators.”

“I must thank all our partners, exhibitors, supporters and visitors for making Lab Innovations such a great and informative event by bringing together a wealth of expertise and innovation in support of the practice of laboratory science,” concluded Alison Willis, Divisional Director, Lab Innovations.