Single analysis platform

BMG LABTECH collaborates with Genedata to provide a functionally rich integration between BMG LABTCH’s entire product range of dedicated and multi-mode microplate readers and Genedata Screener, a data analysis and management platform for in-vitro screening technologies.

BMG LABTECH’s multi-mode microplate readers PHERAstar FSX, CLARIOstar and Omega Series as well as the dedicated SPECTROstar Nano are part of the Genedata Ready-to-Run program.

The readers offer solutions for any screening assay and are used by leading pharmaceutical companies and academic research institutions all over the world. The microplate readers have earned the reputation of highest sensitivity, speed and precision for life science applications and high-throughput screening purposes.