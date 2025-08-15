Receptor.AI announces collaboration with Sareum

The collaboration will accelerate the discovery of BBB-permeable TYK2/JAK1 inhibitors for neuroinflammatory diseases

Receptor.AI, a drug discovery company, has announced a collaboration with the clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops next-generation inhibitors, Sareum Holdings

The collaboration will focus on the discovery and optimisation of blood-brain-barrier (BBB)-permeable, isoform-selective TYK2/JAK1 inhibitors for neuroinflammatory conditions, including multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease.

To identify the most promising drug candidates, Receptor.AI will use its Oracle.AI virtual screening platform that combines AI models, including the proprietary ArtiDock, ranked as the world's top-performing molecular docking model, and physics-based approaches.

The selected compounds will then be refined using AdmetIQ, the company's predictive system that evaluates a vast range of safety and efficacy factors with a dedicated BBB model in order to support successful development.

Lead optimisation, carried out by Receceptor.AI's team of scientists, is under the direct supervision of chief scientific advisor Dr. R. Aldrin Denny.

The team will work closely with Sareum, and Denny will guide the programme from candidate selection through to advanced development stages.

Over his career, Denny has advanced eight compounds into clinical development and led a team in establishing Pfizer's JAK inhibitor platform, contributing to several kinase-targeted therapies.

Sareum will conduct synthesis and laboratory profiling of shortlisted compounds, including ADMET experiments, to validate and refine candidates for preclinical development.

Chief executive officer of Receptor.AI, Dr Alan Nafiev, said: “Designing BBB-permeable, isoform-selective kinase inhibitors requires simultaneous optimisation across multiple parameters. By combining Oracle.AI’s multi-engine docking and meta-scoring with our high-performance ADMET models, we can systematically address binding, selectivity, brain penetration, and synthetic feasibility from the outset.”

Dr Stephen Parker, executive chairman of Sareum, said: “This collaboration is a logical and timely next step following our recent findings on BBB-penetrant TYK2/JAK1 inhibitors. Receptor.AI’s expertise in integrating predictive modelling and generative chemistry into the discovery process will help us accelerate the identification of high-potential candidates for neuroinflammatory conditions."

He added: "This technology allows us to harness the speed and accuracy of AI to de-risk and optimise our discovery and early development.”

Sareum will retain ownership of all intellectual property and compounds resulting from the collaboration.