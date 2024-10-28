To beat bacterial infections

Here biotechnology company Creative Biolabs summarises a study recently published in Nature about how phage display and high-throughput sequencing reveal the complexities of bacterial cell surfaces as a promising approach against multi-drug-resistant bacteria.

A Creative Biolabs scientist explained the significance of the study, noting, "P. aeruginosa, notorious for its ability to thrive in chronic lung infections, presents a significant challenge to healthcare providers. Using a phage library displaying camelid-derived single-domain antibodies, these researchers not only uncovered essential information about bacterial cell surface dynamics but also generated novel antibodies with potential diagnostic and therapeutic applications."

In a crowded field of companies holding expertise in phage display, Creative Biolabs steps in with a full spectrum of phage display research, from phage library construction and screening to ready-to-use kits, providing comprehensive support for researchers and pharmaceutical companies tackling MDR pathogens.

Pioneering Phage Display Library Construction

Creative Biolabs supports every stage of phage display research, beginning with library construction to build robust libraries for the identification of peptide, protein, and antibody interactions, whether for therapeutic development, diagnostic applications, or basic research. The process involves the generation of phage libraries with billions of variants, ensuring the highest probability of identifying effective binders for specific targets.

Unrivalled Screening Capabilities for Target Discovery

Building upon their expertise in library construction, Creative Biolabs also excels in phage display library screening that identifies high-affinity binders from the constructed libraries through rounds of panning, enriching for phages that recognise specific targets, such as proteins associated with MDR bacteria, particularly beneficial for identifying potential therapeutic antibodies or peptides.

Simplifying Research with Ready-to-Use Phage Display Kits

Recognising the demand for accessible and efficient research tools, Creative Biolabs also offers premade phage display library ready-to-use kits, enabling researchers to jump-start their experiments without the need for labour-intensive library preparation. Each kit is crafted to maintain high diversity and reproducibility, providing a reliable starting point for various applications, from antibody discovery to epitope mapping.