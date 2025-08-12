Partnership to advance cell therapy

The collaboration could help to produce therapies for a range of cancers and autoimmune disorders

Cell engineering and life sciences company MaxCyte has formed a partnership with cell therapies specialist Adicet Bio to support the development of Adicet’s gamma delta T cell therapy gene edited programmes.

Under the agreement, Adicet Bio can access research, as well as MaxCyte’s Flow Electroporation technology and Expert platform.

“We are pleased to support Adicet Bio as they expand their allogeneic gamma delta T cell manufacturing capabilities to include non-viral gene editing delivery,” said MaxCyte president and CEO Maher Masoud.

“This collaboration underscores the versatility of our platform and its ability to enable the development of next-generation cell therapy candidates with increased efficiency and accessibility.”

MaxCyte’s flow electroporation technology uses electrical pulses to create a temporary disruption in cell membranes. This enables the delivery of critical payloads such as nucleic acids, proteins and other molecules into virtually any eukaryotic cell type, driving advancements in protein production, vaccine development and cell therapy development.

Adicet Bio has developed a manufacturing process to activate and expand distinct subsets of gamma delta T cells, enabling scalable production of its therapies in a clinical setting. This approach combines non-viral gene editing with an expansion platform to deliver cell therapy products with the potential to treat a range of cancers and autoimmune disorders.