Molcure and Boehringer Ingelheim to discover innovative antibody drugs using AI

Molcure has entered into a multi-year strategic research agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim for the discovery of innovative antibody therapeutics

Molcure has entered into a multi-year strategic research agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim for the discovery of innovative antibody therapeutics for multiple targets using Molcure's proprietary AI-driven platform technology.

Therapeutic monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) have become a foundation of modern medicine, particularly in oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Despite their success, with millions of patients worldwide already benefiting from mAb-based therapies, the discovery and development of mAbs using traditional methods remain complex and time-intensive.

This collaboration aims to combine the strengths of both companies to uncover new possibilities in the discovery of antibody therapeutics, as traditional approaches have only explored a fraction of the design space.

The integration of AI into the discovery process has been designed to allow broader, faster, and efficient exploration and optimisation of antibody candidates.

Molcure has developed a proprietary AI-driven platform centred around a large language model (LLM), designed for antibody engineering. Utilising its expertise in integrating LLMs into antibody discovery workflows, Molcure will work with Boehringer Ingelheim to integrate high-throughput experimental data generated by the company with a custom-tuned antibody LLM.

The hybrid approach, combining wet-lab data with in silico modelling, is expected to facilitate the design of novel antibody sequences, including prospects that were previously challenging to identify.

Satoshi Tamaki, CEO and CSO of Molcure, said, “We are delighted that Boehringer Ingelheim has chosen Molcure as a partner in recognition of our AI technology’s ability to deliver strong results from limited data. We are excited to work alongside Boehringer Ingelheim’s scientists to further evolve our innovative AI-driven antibody discovery platform and make a significant contribution to their drug discovery programs. I hope that our partnership will lead to new treatments that improve the prognosis and quality of life for patients around the world.”