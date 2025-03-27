Logos Biosystems releases free cell counting tool

The technology can analyse user-uploaded images.

Biotechnology manufacturer Logos Biosystems has introduced OnCellCounter, a web-based cell counting tool enabling users to perform cell viability analysis online using user-uploaded images

“Offering OnCellCounter as a free webtool falls in line with the company mission of working to improve human health through the development of imaging solutions that truly help scientists and researchers achieve their goals,” said Logos Biosystems CEO Dr Neon Jung.

The technology accommodates basic cell counting and cell viability analysis with options to set parameters.

Users can adjust minimum and maximum search size, which refers to the smallest cell size that OnCellCounter will attempt to detect in an image.

Also adjustable are cell detection sensitivity to separate clustered cells and exclude unwanted objects (1-10), live cell sensitivity to distinguish between live and dead cells (1-10), and noise reduction to exclude cell debris (0-9).

Factors such as image quality can also impact results.

OnCellCounter is available to users regardless of affiliation with schools, government institutions or private companies.